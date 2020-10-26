New Delhi: The Twin Otter 300 seaplane of Spicejet Technic that took off from Maldives has arrived at Kevadia Colony in Narmada. The seaplane is scheduled to fly to Ahmedabad where it’ll commence flying as a part of regional connectivity scheme between Sabarmati riverfront and Statue of Unity. Also Read - Male To Kevadia in a Seaplane, PM Modi's Dream Project Takes Off

If all goes as per plans, India's maiden seaplane service will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 31. The seaplane has a capacity of 19 passengers, but only 14 passengers would be there due to payload restrictions.

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya earlier told PTI, “The first seaplane service in the country is likely to be launched on October 31 from Sabarmati riverfront to Statue of Unity which will be a new beginning for the country… Infrastructure is ready for it on both the sides including the floating jetty.”