New Delhi: More seaplane routes and water aerodromes in India as the government is planning to expand seaplane services under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Naagrik) scheme. According to Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways at least 28 seaplane routes have been awarded so far under the scheme, and 14 water aerodromes based in Gujarat, Assam, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep are at various stages of development.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation had launched the RCS-UDAN scheme in 2016 to facilitate regional air connectivity and make air travel affordable for the masses. The RCS-UDAN is a demand-driven scheme, where airline operators assessty of operation on a particular route.

India's first seaplane service took off from Kevadia in Narmada district, the home to the world's tallest statue- Statue of Unity to the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad on October, 2020.

SpiceShuttle, a subsidiary of aviation player SpiceJet, operated the route using a Twin Otter 300 seaplane, which can accommodate up to 19 people including the crew.

Four flights between the two destinations were being operated daily — with each ticket costing Rs 4,800 — till April this year, when the second wave forced parts of the country into lockdown. The operations are yet to restart.

What is a seaplane?

A seaplane is a fixed-winged aeroplane designed for taking off and landing on water. It offers the public the speed of an aeroplane with the utility of a boat. There are two main types of seaplane: flying boats (often called hull seaplanes) and floatplanes. The bottom of a flying boat’s fuselage is its main landing gear. This is usually supplemented with smaller floats near the wingtips, called wing or tip floats. The hull of a flying boat holds the crew, passengers, and cargo; it has many features in common with the hull of a ship or a boat.