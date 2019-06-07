New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has further intensified and expanded its search operation despite extreme weather challenges and said that it is committed to continuing the efforts to locate the aircraft and it’s brave air warriors.

IAF said that the search parties have been encountering thick forests as they tirelessly search every part of very difficult terrain. The search by parties on foot and night capable aircraft continued through the night as satellites data is being analysed regularly.

#IAF has further intensified & expanded search for the missing An32. Fighter aircraft, C130, Helicopters, aircraft carrying specialised sensors, satellites & all possible civil, police & local administrative agencies have further expanded search based on human & sensor inputs.1/4 — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) June 6, 2019

Fighter aircraft C 130, aircraft carrying special sensors, helicopters, satellites have been deployed for the search operation and help of civil, police and local agencies has also been sought.

Indian Navy’s Long Range Maritime Reconnaissance aircraft P8i will again fly a sortie in the morning as the weather is likely to improve slightly. Search parties have also set out on foot in likely directions to locate the aircraft and its occupants.

Earlier on Monday, The Russian-made aircraft took off from Jorhat at 12.27 pm for the Mechuka Advanced Landing Ground. Its last contact with the ground control was at 1 pm.

The Indian Army deployed unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on Thursday to search for the transport aircraft, as the search operations for the plane entered the fourth day.

“Unmanned aerial vehicles were also deployed today along with the C-130Js and helicopters but so far, we have not able to locate anything. The search operations will continue through the night,” a Defence spokesperson said.