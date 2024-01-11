‘Seasonal Hindus’: Giriraj Singh Attacks Congress Over Refusal To Attend Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha

Giriraj Singh slammed Congress For Declining Invitation To Attend Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Notably, the grand old party state that Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Lok Sabha floor leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury will not attend the grand ceremony.

Patna: Union Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Giriraj Singh on Thursday took a potshot at Congress after it declined the invitation to attend the Ram Temple ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22. He termed Congress leaders as seasonal Hindus stating that when they feel they have to get votes, they try to become soft Hindus. “These people are seasonal Hindus, when they feel they have to get votes, they try to become soft Hindus. No one in the Congress has gone to Ayodhya since Jawaharlal Nehru. It was the Congress party itself that had done the work of pending the case in the court, hence they do not have the moral strength to go to Ayodhya,” the minister told news agency ANI.

