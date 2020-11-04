New Delhi: The Indian Air Force in a tweet on Wednesday said that the second batch of Rafale jest arrived in India at 8:14 PM on Wednesday after flying non-stop from France. Also Read - Amid Standoff With China, IAF to Receive 3 More Rafale Combat Aircraft on Wednesday

Earlier, the IAF had said that it will receive Rafale aircraft from the manufacturer French company Dassault Aviation. Notably, these aircraft arrived in India at a time when the standoff continues with China in eastern Ladakh. Also Read - Rafale Sky Shots & Modi Bomb: Firecrackers Named After PM Modi, Rafale Hit Markets in Gujarat's Rajkot

A team of experts led by Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Projects) coordinated the logistical issues for receiving the three combat jets. The air force pilots were trained in batches in France at Saint-Dizier air base.

Interestingly, with the three coming on November 4, the IAF will have eight Rafale jets in service.

India has received the first batch of five Rafale aircraft on July 29 which were inducted on September 10 at Ambala Air Base in the 17 ‘Golden Arrows’ Squadron.

India had signed an inter-governmental agreement with France to procure 36 of these aircraft at a cost of Rs 59,000 crore.

After the induction of the aircraft, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the Rafale deal is a game changer. “I am confident our air force has acquired a technological edge with Rafale,” the minister had pointed out.

The Rafale is a 4.5 generation aircraft and has the latest weapons, superior sensors and fully integrated architecture.