New Delhi: At a time when the country reported 2,59,170 new coronavirus infections in 24 hours, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Dr Randeep Guleria on Tuesday said that the second COVID wave in India could stabilize by the end of 2021 and the world could be in a comfortable zone by the middle of the next year.

Speaking to CNN-News18 in a special interview, Dr Randeep Guleria stressed the importance of the vaccination drive in the country and said a sense of complacency among the people and mutations in Sars-Cov-2 are the key reasons behind the alarming surge in Covid-19 cases across the country.

He said when the COVID cases really came down in January and February and the vaccine roll-out also started, many people started feeling that the pandemic is over but the virus had not really gone away and it was evolving and mutating.

Registering a steady increase for the 41st day in a row, the active cases increased to 20,31,977, comprising 13.26 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 85.56 per cent.

The health ministry data showed the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,31,08,582, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.18 per cent.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.