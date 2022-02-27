New Delhi: The second evacuation flight, carrying 250 Indians from Ukraine, that took off from Bucharest in Romania landed at Delhi airport on Sunday. The Air India (AI)-192 special flight service successfully airlifted the Indian students under ‘Operation Ganga’ in New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International airport at 3 am. Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Union Minister of State For External Affairs V Muraleedharan welcomed the Indian nationals who were safely evacuated from Ukraine via Bucharest at Delhi airport.Also Read - Ukraine Asks People to Confuse Russian Forces by Removing Names of Streets, Cities From Road Signs

An Indian student who returned from Ukraine in the second evacuation flight said the situation was “very bad” at several places in Kyiv and its citizens have taken up arms to save their country.

“The situation is bad at many places in Ukraine, citizens have taken up arms to save their country. Stockpiling was began where I was staying,” a student who returned from Ukraine was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Another student who returned from Ukraine said, “Students are in panic but the situation was much better where we were staying (near the Romania border) in comparison to other areas of Ukraine.” “Many students are staying in bunkers due to attacks against Ukraine. The situation is difficult. Thanks to govt that they evacuated us on time,” another student said.

The second evacuation flight from Romanian capital Bucharest carrying 250 Indian nationals who were stranded in Ukraine landed at the Delhi airport in the early hours of Sunday. #OperationGanga pic.twitter.com/vjKHRqsYF7 — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2022