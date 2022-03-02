New Delhi: The second Indian student who died in Ukraine was due to “natural causes” and his family members also live there, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement. The deceased Indian student has been identified as Chandan Jindal. He was studying at the Vinnytsia National Pyrogov, Memorial Medical University in Ukraine’s Vinnytsia.Also Read - Is Kremlin Planning to Declare Viktor Yanukovych as New President of Ukraine After War?

"Chandan Jindal, an Indian national in Ukraine's Vinnytsia lost his life due to natural causes. His family members are also in Ukraine," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Arindam Bagchi said.

Meanwhile, the Indian embassy in Ukraine has issued an urgent advisory asking all its citizens to leave Kharkiv immediately.

Bagchi said that Indian Air Force aircraft has joined Operation Ganga.”As many as 15 flights are scheduled over next 24 hours, some of these are already en route. Indian Air Force aircraft has joined Operation Ganga, with the first C17 flight from Bucharest expected to return today to Delhi,” he said. Bagchi added that three more IAF aircraft will return today with Indians from Budapest (Hungary), Bucharest (Romania) and Rzeszow (Poland).

Bagchi also said that during the last 24 hours, six flights have landed in India from countries neighbouring Ukraine.

“During the last 24 hours, six flights have landed in India, taking the total number of flights that have landed in India to 15 and the total number of Indians who have returned on these flights to 3,352,” Bagchi said.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla had said on Tuesday that all the Indian nationals have left Kyiv and nearly 60 per cent of Indians in Ukraine have left the country so far.