New Delhi: Ruling AIADMK party legislator K Palani representing the Sriperumbudur assembly constituency of Tamil Nadu on Saturday tested positive for coronavirus. He has been admitted to MIOT Hospital, said a hospital official.

According to the official, Palani, 57, was admitted to the hospital on Friday night. The official said the lawmaker is currently stable.

Earlier, DMK lawmaker J. Anbazhagan died in a private hospital due to Covid-19. He was elected from Chepauk-Tiruvallikeni constituency.

Palani is the second lawmaker in Tamil Nadu to test positive for coronavirus.

Tamil Nadu is the second worst-hit state by Coronavirus. It has recorded a total of 40,698 cases so far.