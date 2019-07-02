New Delhi: The Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday conveyed to its Indian counterpart that the second meeting to discuss the draft agreement related to Katarpur Corridor will be held on July 14, 2019.

The meeting to be held at Wagah, will discuss the outstanding agreement for finalising the modalities for movement of pilgrims along the Katarpur Corridor and its related technical issues.

Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Pakistan, today, conveyed to India that the second meeting to discuss the draft agreement for finalizing the modalities of Kartarpur Corridor and related technical issues will be held on 14th July 2019 at Wagah. pic.twitter.com/WoK5ioCPeT — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2019

India had initially proposed the dates July 11 to July 14 for Pakistan to discuss the next round of discussion regarding Katarpur corridor. India had strongly opposed the inclusion of Khalistani separatists in the committee and sought clarification from Islamabad in the project.

So far three rounds of discussions have been conducted on a technical level to finalise the alignment, crossing point and infrastructure along the corridor.

The meeting may end the deadlock on the Indo-Pakistan talks as a source stated that the new development shows India’s commitment to the corridor. Pakistan’s local media also claimed that Pakistan has completed more than half of the construction work of the corridor.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to attend the inauguration of the Kartarpur corridor project on the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev in the last week of November as reported by Pakistan media.