New Delhi: The second AC local of Central Railway arrived in Mumbai on Friday. It will be put up for trials once its inspection has been carried out over the weekend at the car shed of Igatpuri station, where it was brought from the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai.

The train costs around Rs 54 crore.

According to reports, the train is likely to be operated on the trans-harbour line, from Vashi-Thane or Panvel-Thane initially. Subsequently, the AC locals could also be run on the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj (CSMT)-Panvel or CSMT-Kalyan routes. The new rake, meanwhile, could also run on the CSMT-Goregaon corridor.

The new rake is modified, as the previous one, also manufactured from the ICF, couldn’t pass the low-‘British era’ bridges on the main and harbour lines. According to Central Railway (CR) spokesperson Shivaji Sutar, the new rakes are shorter and can hence smoothly travel across suburban sections of the CR.

Additionally, the CR spokesperson informed that the new train is 4.27 metres high as the earlier train, which arrived in September, was 15 mm taller than the prescribed height and was thus rejected.

The first AC local was introduced on Christmas 2017 and runs between Virar and Churchgate stations of Western Railway (WR).