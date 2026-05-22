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Twisha Sharma case: High Court instructs second autopsy after familys demand, AIIMS Delhi asked to assist

Twisha Sharma case: High Court instructs second autopsy after family’s demand, AIIMS Delhi asked to assist

Overturning a lower court's denial, the High Court directed an expert team from AIIMS Delhi to fly to Bhopal and conduct a second autopsy.

Bhopal Navnidhi Sharma, father of Twisha Sharma, a 33-year-old woman who was found hanging at her marital home in the Katara Hills area last week (PTI image)

Twisha Sharma case: In a significant development in the death case of actress-model Twisha Sharma, the Madhya Pradesh High Court has accepted demand for 2nd autopsy by AIIMS Delhi. The family of Twisha Sharma who allegedly suffered dowry harassment and died last week, filed a plea in the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday seeking a second post-mortem, citing flaws in the first one conducted by AIIMS Bhopal. The family’s appeal to the high court comes two days after a lower court turned down their plea. Here are all the details you need to know about recent developments in the case of Twisha Sharma death case.

How did Twisha Sharma die?

Twisha was found dead on the night of May 12 at her marital home in Bhopal’s Katara Hills area, prompting a dowry death and harassment case against her husband, advocate Samarth Singh, and mother-in-law, retired judge Giribala Singh.

Also read: Twisha Sharma dowry death: Court rejects family’s plea for a second autopsy amid foul play claims

Police announces cash reward for arrest of Samarth Singh

Police have announced a cash reward of Rs 30,000 for information leading to the arrest of Samarth Singh, who has been absconding since the incident. Talking to news agency PTI, Sharma’s lawyer Anurag Shrivastava said the family has moved the HC for a second post-mortem, citing discrepancies in the first autopsy conducted at AIIMS Bhopal.

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Also read: Twisha Sharma death case: ‘Body has started to decompose, please take it,’ Bhopal Police requests family to perform last rites

The case is likely to be taken up for hearing later in the day, he added. Two days ago, Judicial Magistrate First Class Anudita Gupta in Bhopal rejected the family’s plea, stating that the conscience of the court must be satisfied to order a re-postmortem.

The autopsy stated that the 33-year-old was found hanging from a gymnastic ring rope on the terrace of her home at around 10:26 pm on May 12. She was declared dead shortly after midnight on May 13. As per the report, as cited by news agency ANI, a double reddish patterned ligature mark was found running obliquely around the upper third of the neck.

Where is the body of Twisha Sharma currently kept?

Minor infractions of procedure will not impel the court to order a second autopsy, the magistrate had noted. The lower court also observed that the body is currently kept in the AIIMS Bhopal mortuary at -4°C, but requires -80°C for longer preservation, a facility unavailable anywhere in the city.

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