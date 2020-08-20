New Delhi: The second serological survey which was conducted between August 1-7 shows that 29.1 per cent of people have developed antibodies against COVID-19, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said. Also Read - Anything For Education: In Absence of Public Transport, MP Man Cycles 105 Kms To Take Son to His Exam Centre

A total of 15,000 samples were collected during the survey.

More details will be added to the story.