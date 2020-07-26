New Delhi: A 45-year-old man has contracted COVID-19 for the second time in the same month after he recovered once, raising alarm among the medical fraternity over the nature of the infection as the general belief is that once a person is infected and eventually cured of COVID-19, antibodies are developed in the body. Also Read - Recite Hanuman Chalisa Five Times a Day Till August 5 to Fight COVID, Says Pragya Thakur

Reports said the 45-year-old man, who is a staff of a primary healthcare centre in Jalpaiguri, was infected in the second week of June. He was admitted to the hospital and after getting cured, he joined his work. But soon, he started developing COVID-19 symptoms. On examination, his report was positive again.

China had reported instances of second-time COVID infections among those who were early patients of COVID. Since there are vast areas of unknown about COVID-19, doctors are doubting the efficacy of the antibodies developed after the first attack.

In April, the World Health Organisation said there is no evidence that people who have been once infected are risk-free. “There is currently no evidence that people who have recovered from COVID-19 and have antibodies are protected from a second infection,” WHO said.