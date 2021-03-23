New Delhi: ‘Laxity shown by people in following coronavirus or COVID-19 protocols and mutant strains of the virus are the main reason behind sudden spike in cases in India’, said All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) chief Randeep Guleria. Speaking to a news channel, Guleria asserted that the situation could be ‘severe’ as the previous one if norms were not followed. “The cases could spread even more rapidly if steps like wearing masks and contact-tracing were not followed”, he said, adding that people feel that the pandemic is over. Also Read - Are Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID Vaccines Safe? AIIMS Chief Randeep Guleria Clears Air

“We see large crowds gathering again without masks. Many of these crowded events have become super spreading events”, NDTV quoted him as saying.

Notably, India is witnessing a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths after touchcing a low of less than 10,000 cases in February. Yesterday, the country recorded 46,951 infections, highest so far in the last four and half months. The Health Ministry has said that Maharashtra, Punjab, Kerala, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh are exhibiting a steep rise in daily cases.

Of the total cases, over 1.11 crore people have recuperated. The death toll, on the other hand reached 1,59,97 after 212 people succumbed to the deadly infection, the highest since January 9. The Health Minsitry said that the central government is closely monitoring and actively engaging with states and union territories over the rising cases in the country.

On Saturday, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had also urged people not to let their guard down against the infection, else the situation may turn “dangerous”. “With vaccines available now, people feel they should not wear masks. Maximum people hang their masks around their neck, some keep it in their pocket and some do not use it at all,” the minister had said.