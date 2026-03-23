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Iran provides secret passage to 2 LPG-laden Indian ships in Strait of Hormuz; Details inside

Iran provides ‘secret passage’ to 2 LPG-laden Indian ships in Strait of Hormuz; Details inside

Ships are permitted to traverse the Larak-Qeshm maritime channel only after undergoing rigorous inspection and scrutiny.

(Photo Credit: REUTERS)

New Delhi: Two more Indian ships are currently en route to India, having passed through the Strait of Hormuz. Both of these vessels are carrying LPG. Two Indian-flagged LPG tankers are sailing from the Persian Gulf toward India. These ships are named Jag Basant and Pine Gas. A significant detail is that Iran is guiding these vessels through the Larak-Qeshm channel within the Strait of Hormuz. This specific route has become strategically vital for Iran following the outbreak of hostilities. Let us understand why Iran is routing Indian ships through this particular passage.

Larak-Qeshm Gap

Following attacks by Israel and the United States, Iran has restricted passage through the Strait of Hormuz to only a select few vessels. Iranian officials are guiding these chosen ships through the “Larak-Qeshm Gap.” Ships traversing the Strait of Hormuz typically do not utilize the Larak-Qeshm route; however, this practice has become common in recent days. This shift is driven by a specific strategic objective on Iran’s part.

Larak-Qeshm is Iran’s Stronghold

For Iran, the Larak-Qeshm channel serves as an extremely formidable stronghold. It lies entirely within Iran’s territorial waters (TTW). Leveraging this robust strategic position, Iran is utilizing this comparatively unconventional route to facilitate the passage of ships. In addition to Indian vessels, Iran has also guided ships belonging to several other nations through the Larak-Qeshm channel, rather than via the traditional shipping lanes.

Ships Undergo Rigorous Inspection And Scrutiny

Ships are permitted to traverse the Larak-Qeshm maritime channel only after undergoing rigorous inspection and scrutiny. Conducting such inspections is logistically easier for Iranian officials at this location, as the channel is flanked by islands on both sides and constitutes an extremely narrow passage. Consequently, this geographical configuration makes it significantly easier for the Iranian military to either intercept or safely escort vessels through this route.

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Significance of Larak-Qeshm

Larak and Qeshm are two small Iranian islands situated in the Strait of Hormuz. A narrow passage lies between these two islands; consequently, this route is known as the Larak-Qeshm Gap (or Larak-Qeshm Channel), named after the islands themselves. Following the U.S. attack on Iran, the strategic importance of this maritime channel has suddenly surged.

For Iran, this channel has emerged—since the outbreak of hostilities—as an alternative route for the close monitoring of maritime traffic. Iran is utilizing the Larak-Qeshm Channel to facilitate the passage of vessels belonging to nations with which it maintains cordial relations, or those whose transit it has decided to permit following diplomatic consultations.

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