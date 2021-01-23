Srinagar/New Delhi: The Border Security Force (BSF) unearthed a secret underground tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district on Saturday. The tunnel was detected along the international border (IB) between border post number 14 and 15 in Pansar area of Hiranagar. Also Read - Tunnel Suspected to be Used By JeM Infiltrators Detected Along IB in J&K's Samba, Massive Operation Underway

As part of the ongoing anti-tunnelling drive, the BSF acted upon specific intelligence inputs and busted the tunnel which is suspected to have facilitated infiltration of terrorists into India.

The tunnel is said to have originated from Pakistan and is about 150 metres long, 30 feet deep and 3 feet in diameter.

The Border Outposts (BOPs) on Pakistan’s side are Abhiyal Dogra and Kingre-De-Kothe, Sakargarh.

This is the second tunnel detected by BSF in Hiranagar in the last ten days, fourth one in the last six months in Samba, Hiranagar and Kathua areas and the tenth in total in Jammu region.

Watch what the tunnel looks from the inside: