Jalore: Following a recent incident of vandalism of old tombs located in Jalore fort in Rajasthan, the district administration has imposed section 144 of the Code of Criminal procedure (CrPC) in the fort premises. The order imposed on Monday evening with remain in force till further instructions.

According to media reports, District Collector Namrata Vrishni, in the orders, stated that Section 144 will remain in force from the steps of the fort to the entire complex. The order mentioned that no individual should enter or roam around the fort premises with any kind of explosive substance, including chemicals or weapons. Under the order all kinds of procession, and rally are prohibited under section 44 of the Rajasthan Police Act 2007 and strict action will be taken against who do not abide by the order.

However, the conditions of the order are not applicable on police or security forces personnel on duty. The order will also not be applicable on people going to get the arms inspection done or to deposit the weapons in the police station as per the order for renewal of arms permit.

Under section 144, the assembly of five or more people is also prohibited around the border of the area, and everyone visiting the area must carry identity card with them. Traffic will also be not allowed in the area from 6 pm to 8 am. According to the District Collector, only old, handicapped and sick persons will be able to use sticks for support. The action was taken after on December 10, some people ransacked the old tombs located in the fort.