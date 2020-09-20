New Delhi: Amid rising number of coronavirus cases, the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government has decided to impose Section 144 of the CrPC in 11 districts of the state. Also Read - PM Modi Likely to Hold COVID-19 Review Meeting With Chief Ministers of 7 Worst-hit States Next Week

In an official notification the government said that, Section 144, the provision prohibits an assembly of more than five persons at a place has been imposed in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Udaipur, Sikar, Pali and Nagaur districts.

Besides, the government has also decided to continue the ban on social or religious functions till October 31. However, the government has permitted 20 people to attend funeral and 50 for marriage functions.

The decisions were taken in a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, the release said. The meeting was attended by Health Minister Raghu Shrma, Chief Secretary Rajeeva Swarup, Principal Secretary (Home) Abhay Kumar, Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) Akhil Arora and other officials.

Earlier on Saturday, 1,834 fresh cases were detected in the state and fourteen people succumbed to the infection , pushing the total number of cases and fatalities to 1,13,124 and 1,322 respectively. Capital city Jaipur has the maximum fresh cases, followed by Jodhpur.

A total of 93,805 patients have recovered so far and the number of active cases in the state is 17,997, an official report said.