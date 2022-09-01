Section 144CrPC in Assam: Section 144CrPC has been imposed in Assam’s Bongaigaon district due to the prevailing situation in some parts of the district after the arrest of anti-national activists. The prohibitory orders will come into force with immediate effect on Thursday.

The district magistrate of the Bongaigaon District, Nabadeep Pathak imposed a complete ban on assembly of five or more persons in public places, organizing any meeting/processions/drills/rallies in public places without permission, carrying of fire-arms/daos/lathis/liquid acids etc, wearing of combat dress resembling that of the uniform worn by police and para-military or military forces, indiscriminate use of load speakers.

District administration of Assam’s Bongaigaon district has imposed Section 144 CrPC in the district, due to prevailing situation in some parts of the dist after apprehending of anti-national activities, there is every likelihood of breach public peace & tranquility in Bongaigaon pic.twitter.com/x5SQzqbqLH — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2022

With every likelihood of breach of public peace and tranquility in the Bongaigaon district, necessary measures have been undertaken by the district administration.

“Whereas information has also been received that due to activities of fundamentalist organizations, altercation may occur this may lead to a public breach of peace”, an official order read. “Whereas such incidents may endanger public order leading to breach of the public peace; Whereas immediate prohibitory orders are necessary to maintain public peace in the district,” the order further mentioned.

However, security forces, police forces, government officials on duty are exempted from the purview of the order. As the circumstances prevailing do not allow service of individual notices, the order is made expertise and will come into force with immediate effect. Any person desiring to have relaxation may submit an application before the District.