Section 144 Imposed In Dehradun After Protest Against Irregularities In Recruitment Exam Turns Violent

The Dehradun district administration on Friday said it has imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPc within a 300-metre radius of the Parade Ground to stop more protests by youths.

The area around the Parade Ground in the heart of Dehradun is a hub of protests and demonstrations.

Dehradun: The prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPc were imposed in Dehradun on Friday in the wake of the ongoing protest in the city by youths against irregularities in recruitment examinations in the state that turned violent on Thursday

The protest turned violent as the agitators allegedly clashed with police and hurled stones at them following which police resorted to lathicharge. The incident has caused injuries on both sides.

After the incident, the opposition Congress reacted sharply to youths subjected to police brutality for raising their genuine demands. The party has also threatened to hold demonstrations in support of the protest on Friday in all district headquarters.

