New Delhi: In the wake of all-India shutdown call against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), Section 144 was imposed in Karnataka’s Bengaluru city effective from December 19 to 21. The three-day ban on assembly of over five persons in Bengaluru will begin from 6 AM on Thursday and continue till Saturday midnight, stated a report

“The ban has been imposed under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) from 6 a.m. on Thursday to Saturday midnight in view of the shutdown call by social and student organisations,” Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

The ban order also prevents citizens from staging protests or sit-in demonstrations across the city against the CAA to prevent any untoward incident and maintain law and order.

Allaying fears, Rao said schools and colleges would remain open, and state-run buses, Metro, taxis and autorickshaws would ply. “Theatres, petrol stations, malls, hotels, restaurants and eateries will be allowed to function normally,” he said.

As the police have received reports of proposed pro and anti-CAA rallies, Rao said the ban would prevent holding them and prevent clashes. “We will take stringent action under section 188 of the IPC (Indian Penal Code) against violators of the ban and offenders taking law into their hands and causing damage to public property and harm to the people,” Rao said.

The Citizen Amendment) Act grants Indian citizenship to persecuted religious minorities, like Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsies and Christians from the neighbouring Muslim-majority countries, like Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan.