Section 144 Imposed In Manipur’s 4 Districts After 4 Civilians Shot Dead In Fresh Violence

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, in a video message, urged all residents of Lilong village to not "cause any more violence" and maintain peace and tranquillity in the area.

In the video message, Chief Minister N Biren Singh also stated that stringent action would be taken against the culprits.

Imphal: After fresh violence was reported in the state, the Manipur government re-imposed curfew under Section 144 in the Thoubal and Imphal West districts. The move comes after a violent clash broke out between unidentified armed miscreants and locals in the Lilong area in Thoubal district on Monday evening, according to local reports. Police said, four people died in the clashes and their bodies are yet to be recovered. Soon after the violence broke out, restrictions were reimposed in Thoubal and Imphal West districts.

“Due to the developing of law-and-order condition in the district and to prevent any untoward incidents and also loss of life and property and further as a precautionary measure, the curfew relaxation order dated 31’st December 2023 stands cancelled and full curfew is imposed in all areas of Imphal West District with immediate effect,” said an order released by the District Magistrate of Imphal West’s office.

In the video message, he also stated that stringent action would be taken against the culprits.

Reports suggest that three individuals died in Lilong during an attack by unknown armed miscreants around 8PM and local authorities are actively probing the matter, and residents are urged to adhere to the curfew for their safety.

“All persons belonging to essential services such as Health, PHED, MSPDCL/MSPCL, Municipalities, Print and Electronic Media and functioning of the Courts are however exempted from imposition of curfew,” the order added.

Meanwhile, Curfew was reimposed on Sunday at Moreh in the Tengnoupal district of the state after intermittent gunfights between armed miscreants and State police commandos since Saturday afternoon.

The violence involving the Kuki and Meitei communities erupted after a rally by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) on May 3.

With the violence and rioting persisting and many lives lost, the Centre had to deploy paramilitary forces to restore peace.

With the violence and rioting persisting and many lives lost, the Centre had to deploy paramilitary forces to restore peace.