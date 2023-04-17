Home

Section 144 Imposed in MP’s Khandwa City After Violence, Case Filed Against 4 Accused

Khandwa: Madhya Pradesh police on Monday imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in Khandwa city and banned the assembly of four or more people, after stone-throwing following an incident of kidnapping.

Giving details, officials said tension prevailed after a group of people staged a protest at Moghat police station, besides the stone-throwing incident in Gandhi Nagar area on Sunday.

Police said some of the people tried to create communal tension, but the situation is now under control.

Police further added that a girl was sitting with two men in a cafe in Anand Nagar area on Sunday when a group of people allegedly kidnapped the two men.

After getting information on Sunday afternoon that two men were kidnapped from a cafe, police rescued them, Moghat police station in-charge Brijbhushan Hirve said.

The police registered a case on charges of thrashing and kidnapping against four named persons after a complaint by the two men.

Also, based on a complaint by the girl, another FIR was registered in connection with the same incident, the official said.

Following the two cases, two persons named in the FIR were detained and a search was on for the other accused, police added.

Later, a corporator along with some people reached Moghat police station in protest against the registration of the case, which further fuelled tension.

Giving more information, Superintendent of Police Satyendra Shukla said after the incident of kidnapping, four people were named in the FIR and two of them were detained, following which a group created ruckus at the police station and an incident of stone-pelting took place in a nearby area.

He said CrPC Section 144 was imposed in the city till further orders as some people tried to create communal tension. The situation is now peaceful.

