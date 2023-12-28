Section 144 Imposed in These Cities For New Year’s Celebrations: Check Full List of Restrictions

New Delhi: Section 144 and other restrictions have been imposed in several cities across the country for safe New year celebrations. While strict measures have been implemented in some cities and other places, tight security has been arranged for the celebrations on New Year’s eve. Take a look at city-wise restrictions in the country.

Section 144 Imposed In Mumbai Till January 18

Last week, the Mumbai Police imposed section 144 in the city till January 18 and said as part of the restrictions, the flying of drones, remote-controlled microlight aircraft, paragliders, para motors, hand gliders and hot air balloons over the city will be banned for 30 days

However, the flying of such objects will be allowed for aerial surveillance by police or under specific permission in writing by the deputy commissioner of police (operations).

The Mumbai Police said the prohibitory order will be in force from December 20, 2023, to January 18, 2024 that was issued under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

Section 144 Imposed In Lucknow Till Jan 2

In the similar manner, section 144 has also been imposed in Lucknow and the gathering of members of the public has been limited in malls, bars, restaurants, hotels and other public places in view of New Year celebrations. The Lucknow district administration has imposed Section 144 in the city.

“Section 144 will be in place for 10 days starting from December 24 to January 2, 2024. This is being done to maintain peace and law and order on the occasion of Christmas and New Year,” the Lucknow Police said in a notice.

“Tickets and access will not be granted to more individuals than the designated capacity, regardless of whether the entertainment programmes are held inside or outside the premises. The management or organiser of the hotel, mall, bar, restaurant, or other public space is in-charge of regulating the loudspeakers’ sound level within the set parameters to ensure that the general public is not inconvenienced,” Lucknow Police said.

“In case of violation, action will be taken considering it a violation of Section 144 of CrPC in addition to the relevant law,” the statement further added.

Restrictions Imposed in Bengaluru

For New Year’s Day celebrations, the Bengaluru Police recently implemented strict measures—with stringent checks on drunk driving and traffic restrictions—in key areas of the city to prevent any untoward incident during the celebrations.

Bengaluru Police said they have fixed a deadline of 1 AM for New Year parties after which no hotels, clubs, and pubs, will be allowed to remain open. Bengaluru Police also launched a campaign against ‘Drink and Drive’ across the city.

Giving details, Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayanand said to curb traffic congestion, restrictions have been imposed around MG Road, Brigade Road, Museum Road, Rest House Road, and Residency Cross Road. No vehicular movement will be allowed except police and essential services vehicles, between 8 pm on December 31 and 1 am on January 1.

