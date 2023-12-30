Home

Section 144 Imposed In Noida And Greater Noida For Dec 31 And Jan 1; Details Here

The Noida Police has imposed Section 144 in Noida and Greater Noida for New Year celebrations.

Noida Police has also issued traffic advisory ahead of New Year’s celebration.

Noida: The Noida Police has imposed Section 144 in Noida and Greater Noida for New Year celebrations.

