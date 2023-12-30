Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • News
  • Section 144 Imposed In Noida And Greater Noida For Dec 31 And Jan 1; Details Here

Section 144 Imposed In Noida And Greater Noida For Dec 31 And Jan 1; Details Here

The Noida Police has imposed Section 144 in Noida and Greater Noida for New Year celebrations.

Published: December 30, 2023 5:36 PM IST

By Abhijeet Sen

Noida Police has also issued traffic advisory ahead of New Year’s celebration.
Noida Police has also issued traffic advisory ahead of New Year’s celebration.

Noida: The Noida Police has imposed Section 144 in Noida and Greater Noida for New Year celebrations.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.