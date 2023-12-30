By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Section 144 Imposed In Noida And Greater Noida For Dec 31 And Jan 1; Details Here
The Noida Police has imposed Section 144 in Noida and Greater Noida for New Year celebrations.
Noida: The Noida Police has imposed Section 144 in Noida and Greater Noida for New Year celebrations.
Trending Now
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.