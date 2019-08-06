Noida: The Gautam Buddha Nagar administration asked the residents to maintain peace and law and order and announced the imposition of Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), prohibiting an assembly of four or more people at one place, for the next two months.

The decision came after the Union government yesterday decided to do away with the special status of Jammu and Kashmir through an executive order.

The decision has been taken in order to maintain law and order during upcoming festivals including Bakr id, Janmashtami, and Independence Day, along with government competitive examinations.

The section will be in place for two months which prohibits protests, gathering that may disturb the law and order situation.

The administration in Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining the national capital, frequently invokes Section 144 of the CrPC owing to its sensitive geographical location and whenever apprehensive of disturbance of law and order.