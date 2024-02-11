Home

Section 144 Imposed In Panchkula Ahead Of Farmers’ March To Delhi; Demonstrations And March Pasts BANNED

Ahead of the 'Delhi Chalo' Farmers' March from Haryana, Section 144 has been imposed in Panchkula. Demonstrations and march pasts have also been banned.

New Delhi: Several Farmer Associations are gearing up for a Farmers’ March to New Delhi from Haryana on February 13, 2024. Ahead of the march, the Manohar Lal Khattar-led government of Haryana has imposed Section 144 in multiple districts and an internet, dongle and bulk SMS ban in seven districts of Haryana. The borders of Haryana and Punjab have been sealed and CRPF has also been deployed along with the police for safety measures. In a latest update, Section 144 has been imposed in Panchkula ahead of the Farmers’ March. What restrictions have been imposed in Panchkula and what are the preparations of the governments for this farmers march, read to know details…

As mentioned earlier, Section 144 has been imposed in Panchkula ahead of the Farmers’ March to Delhi on February 13, 2024. According to the Sumer Singh Pratap, the Panchkula DCP, Section 144 has been imposed in Panchkula and a ban has also been imposed on taking out processions, demonstrations, march pasts on foot or with tractor trolleys and other vehicles, and carrying any sticks, rods or weapons. Apart from Panchkula, Section 144 has been imposed in many districts of Haryana.

Haryana | Section 144 has been imposed in Panchkula. A ban was imposed on taking out processions, demonstrations, march pasts on foot or with tractor trolleys and other vehicles, and carrying any sticks, rods or weapons: Panchkula DCP Sumer Singh Pratap — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2024

Dongle, Bulk SMS And Internet Services Suspended, Traffic Advisory Issued

Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa are the seven districts of Haryana where dongle, bulk sms and internet services have been suspended. The ban on internet, dongle and bulk sms services has started at 6:00 AM on Feb 11 and will remain in place till 11:59 PM on Feb 13, 2024. As part of preparations to tackle the march, Jind Police issued a traffic advisory as a precautionary measure for the convenience of the passengers. Motorists and commuters have been advised to use the main roads of the state only in urgent situations on the day of the scheduled march.

The advisory also mentioned the possibility of traffic disruption on all main routes from Haryana to Punjab. Elaborate arrangements have been made by the police to maintain peace and order, prevent any kind of violence and facilitate traffic and public transport system, according to officials. People can contact dial-112 during any untoward situation, the advisory stated. Heavy police deployment and barricading were done in Ambala, officials informed. Security agencies including the CRPF have been deployed along with the police force.

Govt Agrees To Consider Farmers’ Demands, Meeting On Feb 12

In a positive development, the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare of the Government of India has written a letter to the farmer leaders and has informed them that the government is ready to consider the demands of the farmers. A meeting for the same will be held on Feb 12, 2024 at 5:00 PM with Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Arjun Mun and Nityanand Rai in attendance.

