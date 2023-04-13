Home

Section 144 Imposed In Odisha’s Sambalpur After Violence During Hanuman Jayanti Rally | Here’s What Happened

Bhubaneswar: Internet services have been suspended, Section 144 imposed in Odisha’s Sambalpur district after violence erupted during a motorbike rally on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti Sobhayatra on Wednesday. The state home department in a notification said the step was taken to prevent the spread of inflammatory and motivated messages in social media platforms, which may disturb law and order situation in the local area.

Why Violence Broke Out?

Notably, violence broke out when stones were thrown at the motorbike rally as it was passing through Bhudapara and Sunapli under Dhanupalli police station area in the city. However, police said the exact cause of the violence would be known after the investigation.

Internet services suspended, Section 144 imposed in Odisha’s Sambalpur district after violence erupted during a motorbike rally on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti Sobhayatra yesterday: District Administration — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2023

The Odisha home department said from 10 AM on Thursday, internet/data services of all mobile service providers, broadband and social media services will remain suspended for the next 48 hours.

“The situation is critical and miscreants are circulating false and inflammatory messages through social media to disturb the public order in Sambalpur,” the notification by home secretary Deoranjan Kumar Singh said while justifying the temporary ban on internet services.

Graphic warning 🛑 Mu$lim Mob attacked Hindus in Sambalpur during hanuman jayanti yatra Mu$lim Mob with sharp weapons attacked Hindus in front of police pic.twitter.com/FvqvIyt6RU — Chad Infi𓄿 (@chad_infi) April 13, 2023

10 police personnel were injured

The development comes after 10 police personnel were injured on Wednesday in violence during a motorbike rally organised in Odisha’s Sambalpur ahead of the Hanuman Jayanti,

One makeshift shop and several two-wheelers were set on fire while a number of cars were damaged during the violence which began after stones were allegedly thrown on a motorbike rally participated by around 1000 people.

“Over 10 police personnel have been injured in the incident. An adequate force deployment has been made at sensitive places in the city,” Additional SP Tapan K Mohanty told reporters.

Section 144 imposed in six areas of Sambalpur

Prohibitory order under Section 144 of CrPC was clamped in all six police station areas of Sambalpur city.

The injured police personnel, including an additional superintendent of police and two inspectors, were taken to a hospital. The rally, organised by Hanuman Jayanti Coordination Committee, was stopped by the administration.

