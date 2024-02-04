By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Section 144 Imposed In This Area Ahead Of Uttarakhand Assembly Session; Ban On Protests And Demonstrations
New Delhi: Ahead of the Uttarakhand Assembly Session beginning from tomorrow, Section 144 has been imposed in the area around the Vidhan Sabha.
