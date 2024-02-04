Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • News
  • Section 144 Imposed In This Area Ahead Of Uttarakhand Assembly Session; Ban On Protests And Demonstrations

Section 144 Imposed In This Area Ahead Of Uttarakhand Assembly Session; Ban On Protests And Demonstrations

Ahead of the Uttarakhand Assembly Session beginning from tomorrow, Section 144 has been imposed in the area around the Vidhan Sabha.

Updated: February 4, 2024 1:41 PM IST

By Ananya Srivastava

Section 144 Imposed
Section 144 Imposed

New Delhi: Ahead of the Uttarakhand Assembly Session beginning from tomorrow, Section 144 has been imposed in the area around the Vidhan Sabha.

Trending Now

You may like to read

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.