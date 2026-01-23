Home

News

Section 144 imposed in Ujjains Tarana, bus set on fire, 15 people arrested so far; know complete details

Section 144 imposed in Ujjain’s Tarana, bus set on fire, 15 people arrested so far; know complete details

Section 144 imposed in Ujjain’s Tarana, bus set on fire, 15 people arrested so far

A clash that erupted in Tarana of the Ujjain district on Thursday night turned into a full-fledged violence by Friday afternoon. The intensity of the riots was so brutal that two buses were set ablaze along with a shop. Many residents were assaulted by the unidentified men. The situation escalated when the stone-pelting began near the temple area. The clash resulted in the injury of one person. The police authorities have arrested 15 individuals so far. Alongside, the administration is working closely to restore peace in the region and has imposed Article 144 to maintain public order.

(This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.