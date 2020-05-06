New Delhi: Four or more people can’t gather in Ghaziabad till May 31 as section 144 has been imposed in the district in the view of the current pandemic situation. While the national lockdown is on till May 17 as announced, states and districts are taking pre-emptive measures to contain the spread of the virus, which now sees more chance of spreading as liquor shops are opening in various places. Mumbai has imposed section 144 till May 17, Telangana has extended the lockdown in the state till May 29. Long before, the Uttar Pradesh government banned public gathering till June 30. Also Read - Smartphone Without 'Aarogya Setu' App Will Draw Punishment For Users in Gautam Buddh Nagar

When will borders open?

Delhi has become a locked region with Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Ghaziabad sealing their borders with Delhi. As several offices in these adjoining areas have opened, people are finding it difficult to commute as no inter-district transport is allowed without a valid pass.

According to reports, it is unlikely that the borders will be opened any time soon as Delhi is being seen as the major exporter of coronavirus cases in the neighbourhood. Haryana minister Anil Vij has said to the Indian Express that Haryana will not relax the border restrictions.

After Delhi added tax to liquor, there is an added concern that if the borders are opened, Delhi people may travel to Noida for cheap liquor as Yogi Adityanath has announced that liquor price won’t increase.