Guwahati: As a precautionary measure, the administration of bordering district Sivasagar of Assam has invoked section 144 of CrPC and imposed a night curfew along the state border with Nagaland to prevent any anti-social activities. The restrictions will be in place for the next 60 days or until further notice, the statement added. Movement of any person or group and motor vehicles has been prohibited within a radius of 5 kilometers from 6 am to 6 pm, reported ANI. The district administration has warned that action will be taken for violating the prohibitory orders under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

What’s Allowed, What’s Restricted