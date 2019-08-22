New Delhi: The Mumbai police on Thursday imposed Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (which prohibits unlawful assembly) outside the Enforcement Directorate office in south Mumbai, ahead of MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s visit in view of the money-laundering probe.

The move was taken apprehending law and order problem, a police official said. “Raj has appealed his party workers not to throng outside the ED office but we don’t want to take any chances,” the official said.

Thackeray would appear at the ED office in Ballard Pier around 10.30 am for questioning in connection with the IL&FS probe, the official said.

Meanwhile, MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande was taken in custody by police on Thursday morning.

“We have imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code under the jurisdiction of Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg Police Station, where the ED office is located,” the official said.

Section 144 prohibited assembly of more than four persons in an area where there is likelihood of breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquility, he said.

Thackeray has appealed the party workers not to protest over the issue; there are possibilities of gathering of supporters outside the ED office, the official said.

(With Agency inputs)