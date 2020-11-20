Rajasthan Lockdown News: Looking at the rising cases of coronavirus in the state, the Ashok Gehlot government on Friday announced that restrictions will be reimposed under Section 144 from Saturday. Also Read - LPL 2020: Sohail Tanvir, Ravinderpal Singh Test Positive For Coronavirus

Announcing the order, the state government said powers have been given to all district magistrates to bring back the prohibitions under Section 144 across all districts of Rajasthan. The order further stated that the District Magistrate can impose Section 144 for a longer period only after consulting the state government. Also Read - Covid-infected Letters Could Be Used to Target Politicians, Interpol Warns of New Threat

The development comes after Rajasthan on Thursday reported 15 more COVID-19 fatalities, taking the death toll to 2,116, while 2,549 new cases pushed the state’s infection tally to 2,34,907. Also Read - Amid Rising Coronavirus Cases, Schools in Haryana to Remain Closed Till Nov 30

Looking at the rising coronavirus cases, the Central government had on Thursday had sent a central team to Rajasthan. The central teams were also sent to Haryana, Gujarat and Manipur to support these states’ efforts towards strengthening containment, surveillance, testing and efficient clinical management of coronavirus positive cases.

On Friday, the total number of coronavirus cases in India mounted to 90,04,365 and the death toll to 1,32,162, with the infection claiming 584 lives in a span of 24 hours.

In Rajasthan, the death toll from the coronavirus infection stands at 403 in Jaipur, 210 in Jodhpur, 160 in Ajmer, 154 in Bikaner, 120 in Kota, 98 in Bharatpur, 81 in Udaipur and 81 in Pali.