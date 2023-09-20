Home

News

‘Serious Matter’, Says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury As Words ‘Secular’, ‘Socialist’ Found Missing In Constitution Copies

‘Serious Matter’, Says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury As Words ‘Secular’, ‘Socialist’ Found Missing In Constitution Copies

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has expressed concern over words 'Secular' and 'Socialist' missing from the Preamble in the Constitution copies handed out to the MPS in Parliament. The Congress leader has called this a 'serious matter' and believes that the words have been 'cleverly removed'..

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Expresses Concern Over Missing 'Socialist' 'Secular' In Constitution Copies (PTI)

New Delhi: The second day of the Special Parliament Session was held yesterday and this was historic because it was the first session which was held in the newly constructed Parliament building, which is now officially designated as the ‘Parliament House of India’. In this session, the Women’s Reservation Bill was also presented in Lok Sabha by the Law Minister, Arjun Ram Meghwal. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday alleged that the words “secular” and “socialist” were missing from the Preamble in the copies of the Constitution given to lawmakers on the opening day of the new Parliament building. The Congress leader believes that this has been done on purpose; the Law Minister, Arjun Ram Meghwal has also reacted to this claim..

Trending Now

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Calls This A ‘Serious Matter’

Terming the matter as serious, Chowdhury said the words have been “cleverly removed” and expressed doubts over the intentions of the BJP government. “The Preamble of the Constitution in the copy that we carried to the new building does not include the words secular and socialist. They have been cleverly removed…This is a serious matter and we will raise this issue,” he told reporters. Chowdhury said he knows that the words were added later in 1976 to the Constitution. “For me this is a serious issue. I doubt their intentions as their heart does not seem to be clear on this,” he said. The Congress Leader of the House in Lok Sabha also said that if someone gives a copy of the Constitution today, it should carry the version of it as of today.

You may like to read

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal Reacts

Arjun Ram Meghwal has reacted to the issue that has been raised by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. The law minister said that the copies carried the original version of the Preamble of the Constitution and that these words were added later to it after constitutional amendments. “This is as per the original Preamble. Amendments were made later,” he asserted.

Several Political Leaders Raise Concern

Binoy Viswam of the CPI-M termed the omission of the words as a “crime”, Several opposition MPs, including those from the Left and other parties, are likely to raise the matter at their meeting. Congress stalwart Sonia Gandhi has also reacted to the words missing from the Constitution copies handed out in the New Parliament building, to all the MPs.

A giftbag containing a copy of the Constitution of India, a few books related to the Parliament, a commemorative coin and a stamp were given to all the MPs on the opening day of the New Parliament building where the discussions of the second day of the Special Parliament Session were conducted.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES