New Delhi: ‘Secularism is the biggest threat to India’s tradition getting recognition on the global stage’, said Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday. Speaking during the launch of the first edition of Global Encyclopedia of the Ramayana, Yogi warned that ‘those misguiding people for their own profit and betraying the country’ will not be spared. He also requested people not to lose the harmonious spirit of the nation by being involved in petty communal disputes. People who are creating false propaganda about India for a meagre sum of money will face the heat. He also asserted that the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya made the launch of the Global Encyclopedia of Ramayana more special. Also Read - UP Shocker: 13-year-old Boy Sexually Assaulted by 2 Minors in Aligarh, Given Rs 20 to Stay Mum

