Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express To Run On Tracks From April 8; Timing, Route, Ticket Price Details Here

The ticket price for the Secunderabad to Tirupati Vande Bharat Express starts at Rs 1150 (including GST and Tatkal Surcharge). The exact fare structure has yet to be announced by the Indian Railways.

New Delhi: The Indian Railways is set to to operate another Vande Bharat Express train for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, April 8. The semi-high speed Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express is scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Secunderabad Railway Station.

The Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express, connecting IT City, Hyderabad with the Abode of Lord Venkateswara, Tirupati, is the second Vande Bharat train to be started from Telangana.

It will also cut the travel time between the two cities. It will cover a distance of 660.77 kms in 8 hours and 30 minutes. This is also the second semi-high speed train for the South Central Railway (SCR) zone.

Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express Frequency

The Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express train from Secunderabad will run on all days except Tuesday.

Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express Stoppage

During its journey between Secunderabad and Tirupati, the train is likely to halt at Nalgonda, Guntur, Ongole, and Nellore.

Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express Ticket Price

The ticket price for the Secunderabad to Tirupati Vande Bharat Express starts at Rs 1150 (including GST and Tatkal Surcharge). The exact fare structure has yet to be announced by the Indian Railways.

Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express Tentative Schedule/Timings

Secunderabad – Tirupati (20701)

Secunderabad – 6 am, Nalgonda – 07.19am, Guntur – 09.45am, Ongole – 11.09am, Nellore – 12.29pm and Tirupati – 14.30 pm.

Tirupati – Secunderabad (20702)

Tirupati – 15.15pm, Nellore – 17.20 pm, Ongole – 18.30pm, Guntur – 19.45pm, Nalgonda – 22.10pm and Secunderabad – 23.45pm.

Other Operational Vande Bharat Express Trains As of now, there are 11 Vande Bharat Express operational in India.

New Delhi-Varanasi

New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra

Gandhi Nagar Capital-Mumbai Central

Amb Andaura-New Delhi

Chennai Central-Mysore

Bilaspur-Nagpur

New Jalpaiguri-Howrah

Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (Mumbai)-Solapur

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (Mumbai)-Shirdi

Bhopal-New Delhi According to sources in South Central Railway (SCR), the Vande Bharat train to Tirupati is very likely to be operated via Bibinagar and Guntur. Since the first Vande Bharat is being operated via Vijayawada, covering Warangal and Khammam, the railways want to provide this connectivity to the passengers of Nalgonda and Guntur.

