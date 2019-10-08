New Delhi: Security forces have been put on high alert as ‘Pakistani defence establishment has reactivated all the terror camps it had temporarily closed’, bordering Line of Control (LoC), top intelligence sources said.

If reports are to be believed, nearly 20 terror launch pads and 18 training centers, each with an average of 60 terrorists have resumed operations along the border. The intelligence inputs comes a day after Jammu and Kashmir police chief Dilbag Singh informed reporters about the presence of 200-300 terrorists in the Valley.

“The number of active terrorists (in Jammu and Kashmir) is between 200 and 300… the figure usually does not remain static and keeps going up and down,” Singh told reporters during a visit to the border district of Poonch on Sunday.

Earlier, Army Chief Bipin Rawat had also confirmed that Pakistan has reactivated the terror camps in Balakot, month after Indian Air Force (IAF) decimated the hideouts of Jaish-e-Mohammed there.

“Balakot has been reactivated by Pakistan very recently. That shows that Balakot has been affected. It had been damaged and destroyed. And that is why people have got away from there and now it has been reactivated,” Rawat had stated on the sidelines of the Young Leaders Training Wing programme in Chennai.

The Army chief had also claimed that 500 terrorists were waiting across the border to cross the Indian territory.

Earlier this year in February, the Indian Air Force had struck Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist training camps in Balakot in retaliation to the Pulwama attack that claimed lives of 40 CRPF personnel.