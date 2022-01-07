New Delhi: The security agencies are on high alert after inputs were received on Friday from multiple agencies about a suspected terror attack ahead of Republic Day in the national capital and other parts of the country. As per a report by News 18, the security forces have issued a detailed alert for officers and troops deployed in five poll-bound states as well.Also Read - ECI Increases Candidates' Expenditure Limit Ahead of Upcoming Assembly Elections 2022. Check State-Wise List Here

Sources closely associated with the development told the news portal that a detailed copy compiling the information and inputs has been shared with security forces. Also Read - Home Ministry Forms 3-Member Panel to Probe PM Modi’s Security Lapse in Punjab | Details Here

As per the security alert, the terrorists could plan attacks or explosions to target high-profile leaders apart from crowded places and markets. They could also carry out attacks in railway stations, bus stands, religious places and vital installations. Also Read - Mumbai on High Alert After Intelligence Report On Possible Terror Attack by Khalistani Elements

The report suggested that the senior officers have been asked to brief military troops about the security drill, importance of the static guard, response in a contingency scenario by keeping necessary co-ordination with all sister agencies/stakeholders etc.

The order from the government said that the unit control rooms and centres should be manned suitably round the clock for quick sharing of information. Moreover, the close liaison should be maintained with intelligence agencies and civil police in the area besides activating own sources for timely receipt of inputs, the order added.

A senior government official told News 18 that the military troops have been asked to rehearse contingency plan religiously and remain extra alert and vigilant on duty outside and inside of the camp areas to avoid any untoward incidents.