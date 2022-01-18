Republic Day 2022: A high security alert on Tuesday has been issued in Delhi-NCR after after police received inputs from Intelligence agencies about a possible terror attack ahead of Republic Day 2022. Giving details to news agency PTI, officials said that the operation of sub-conventional aerial platforms, including UAVs, paragliders and hot air balloons, over the national capital has been prohibited in the city from January 20 in view of Republic Day celebrations. Notably, the order will come into force from January 20 and remain in effect till February 15.Also Read - Rajnath Singh Writes to Bengal, Tamil Nadu CMs Over Exclusion of Tableaux From Republic Day Parade

The order from Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana has been issued in the wake of reports of the possibility of certain criminal or anti-social elements or terrorists posing a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations. Also Read - Al-Qaeda Outfit's Claim of Bomb Scare in Ghazipur Mandi 'Bogus', Says Delhi Police

Giving more information, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav said in view of Republic Day, the security has been tightened in the entire area where the celebration would take place being placed under multiple CCTVs fitted with facial recognition software. Also Read - Republic Day 2022: Multi-Layer Security Cover With Facial Recognition Systems Installed In Delhi

He said that the units of the Delhi Police, including local police, Special Cell, Special Branch, Traffic, SWAT (all-woman Special Weapons and Tactics) and teams from the National Security Guard will also be part of deployment besides the paramilitary forces.

“Anti-drone arrangement systems have been put up at two different locations. Police personnel will also be deployed on high rise buildings for extra vigil. There’s also an air defence gun to keep a watch and tackle any hostile aircraft,” the DCP said.

He also stated that only those who are fully vaccinated will be allowed to attend the event and no children are allowed this time. “Around 14,000 invitees have been allowed this year out of which around 4,000 tickets have been issued for public,” the officer added.

Patrolling teams along with PRAKHAR vans with attached cameras will also be part of the security wing, he said.

According to Delhi Police, there is a three-layered security system in place and the force is always alert and undertakes anti-terror measures especially ahead of any event of national importance.

“We are focusing on anti-terror and sabotage activities. Although, it is a usual protocol, we do it especially ahead of any event of national importance. With the upcoming Republic Day event, we have intensified our activities and deployed extra manpower,” another senior police officer said.

It must be noted that the Republic Day celebrations will now begin every year from January 23 instead of January 24 to include the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Subash Chandra Bose, the government said on Saturday.