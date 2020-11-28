New Delhi: Security has been beefed up as Jammu and Kashmir is all set to go to its first elections after being reorganised as a union territory last year with the maiden District Development Council (DDC) polls beginning today. Also Read - Mehbooba Mufti Not Under House Arrest, Advised Not to Visit Pulwama For Security Concerns: J-K Police

As per updates, by-elections to 12,153 panchayat constituencies are also taking place along with the DDC polls. Out of these, 11,814 are in the Kashmir valley and the rest 339 in Jammu.

The EC said that the campaigning for the first phase came to an end on Thursday and elaborate arrangements have been put in place for the smooth conduct of the polls. Moreover, special arrangements have been done in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As many as 1,475 candidates are in the fray for the first phase of these polls. Out of 1,475 candidates, 296 are contesting the first phase, and 172 of them are from the Kashmir valley and 124 from the Jammu region.

The eight-phase elections are seen as a triangular contest among the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), the BJP and the Apni Party floated by former finance minister Altaf Bukhari.

The PAGD — an amalgam of several mainstream political parties, including NC and PDP, seeking the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status which was revoked by the Centre last year — has been accusing the Bukhari-led party of being a B-Team of the BJP.

There are 280 DDC seats in the union territory – 140 each in Jammu and Kashmir regions, the officials said, adding 14 constituencies have been earmarked in each of the 20 districts of the union territory.

In the first phase of the DDC elections, 43 constituencies will go to polls — 25 in Kashmir and 18 in Jammu, the officials said.

For the by-elections to panchayats, 899 candidates were in the fray for the Panch seats and 280 for the sarpanch seats, they added.

A total number of 2,644 polling stations have been set up and there are be 703620 electors for this phase, the officials said. Voting for the first phase will take place from 7 am to 2 pm, they said.