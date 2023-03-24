Home

Security Beefed Up As Opposition Parties March To Rashtrapati Bhavan Protesting Rahul Gandhi’s Sentencing

Congress units in several states have launched simultaneous protests and accused the Centre of political vendetta.

Congress workers protest against the conviction of Rahul Gandhi in the criminal defamation case over his 'Modi surname' remark.

New Delhi: Security has been beefed up at Vijay Chowk as the opposition parties including the Congress marched towards Rashtrapati Bhavan to protest Rahul Gandhi’s sentencing by a Surat court that sentenced him to two-years-jail.

Talking to the news agency ANI, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said, “We have analyzed the situation. The verdict was so unfortunate as far as Congress Party is concerned. We will do a solidarity march for Congress Party. We are seeking an appointment with the President. From day 1 onwards, when Rahul Gandhi raised the issue of Adani, the Government of India side came to stop him. They do not want Rahul Gandhi to speak in Parliament. They are varying all options to stop his voice”.

#WATCH | Delhi police detained opposition MPs who were protesting at Vijay Chowk demanding a JPC inquiry into the Adani Group issue. pic.twitter.com/la6GgC4O6g — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2023

“But Rahul Gandhi and Congress party will speak. This issue is not because of Rahul Gandhi. It is because the country’s environment is like that. All opposition is getting suppressed. I am happy that parties are showing solidarity,” he added.

Earlier on Thursday, the Surat court sentenced Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to two years imprisonment in a defamation case over his ‘Modi surname’ remark made in 2019 during an election rally in Karnataka.

However, the court also approved Rahul Gandhi’s bail on a surety and stayed the sentence for 30 days to allow him to approach the higher courts.

On the other hand, the Congress units in several states have launched simultaneous protests and accused the Centre of political vendetta.

In the meantime, the Karnataka police detained Congress state president DK Shivakumar and other party leaders who were protesting against the Surat Court verdict.

Earlier in the day, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge held a meeting with opposition leaders and discussed the future strategy. Besides the Congress, senior leaders of parties such as the DMK, National Conference, RSP, VCK, JDU, CPI(M), SP, SS, IUML, AAP and CPI attended the meeting of the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha in his office inside Parliament complex.

