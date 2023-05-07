Home

News

India

Security Beefed Up at Delhi Borders as Farmers Plan to Visit Protesting Wrestlers Today | 10 Points

Security Beefed Up at Delhi Borders as Farmers Plan to Visit Protesting Wrestlers Today | 10 Points

According to Delhi Police, additional deployment of forces will be made and areas near Jantar Mantar will be barricaded.

Thousands of farmers are planning to visit the protesting wrestlers in a show of solidarity on Sunday.

Wrestlers Protest Latest Update: The Delhi Police on Saturday beefed up security at Jantar Mantar and at Delhi borders after it was announced that thousands of farmers are planning to visit the protesting wrestlers in a show of solidarity on Sunday. According to Delhi Police, additional deployment of forces will be made and areas near Jantar Mantar will be barricaded. Moreover, security checks and patrolling will be carried out in the bordering areas.

Delhi Police told India Today that orders have been issued to detain those who violate the law and if any tent or other such items are found in any vehicle during a border check, it will be seized. Police said no vehicle will be allowed to enter Delhi and a large number of female police officers will be deployed at the checkpoints.

You may like to read

The tight security arrangements have been made as several senior farmer leaders of Samyukta Kisan Morcha from Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and western Uttar Pradesh are planning to visit the protest site at Jantar Mantar and extend their fullest support to the agitating wrestlers. Check top 10 developments of the matter:

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha earlier demanded immediate arrest of Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Singh, who is accused of sexual harassment by female wrestlers. Apart from visiting the protesting wrestlers, the farmer unions have also planned nationwide protests in support of the wrestlers. The farmer unions said they will organise a pan-India agitation in all state capitals and district headquarters from May 11 to 18. In the meantime, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha accused the Delhi Police of not acting with due sensitivity and condemned the denial of basic civil rights to protesting wrestlers. It must be noted that several wrestlers are holding demonstration at the Jantar Mantar since April 23, demanding that the government make public the findings of an oversight panel that investigated the sexual harassment charges against Brij Bhushan Singh. Some of the top wrestlers of the country such as Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and others have been staging a sit-in protest demanding the arrest of WFI chief in sexual harassment case. Earlier, the protesters, including Vinesh Phogat, accused Delhi Police of working in favour of the federation’s president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and urged them to release the protestors being detained. Last week, a scuffle broke out between the protesting wrestlers and Delhi Police at the protest site on Wednesday night. The wrestlers claimed they were manhandled and abused by the police personnel. Bajrang Punia, the Olympic medalist asserted that the wrestlers do not have any issues with any government, but the WFI and its president itself. He also urged Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to come and support the wrestlers. On Wednesday, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha met the protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.