New Delhi: The security of National Capital’s Indira Gandhi International Airport was tightened after a suspicious bag was spotted at terminal 3 of the premises. Reports claimed that a bomb detection and disposal team, along with a dog squad have reached the spot.

Airlines sources stated that passengers were also barred from exiting the arrival terminal for sometime. Besides, the roads outside the T3 were also blocked.

Delhi: The police have seized the unclaimed bag and kept it under observation. Security has been heightened at Terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International airport. https://t.co/76Sk99eSYQ — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2019

Speaking to a portal a police official informed that the Airport Police Station received a call at 3 am which alerted them about a suspicious bag. “The bag has been removed from the spot and teams are working to check its content”, he added.

Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport comes among world’s top 20 busiest airports. In the 2017-18 fiscal, it handled a record number of 65.7 million passengers.