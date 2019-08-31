New Delhi: The stage is set for the publication of the final National Register of Citizens (NRC) list (that identifies whether a person residing in Assam is actually an Indian or a foreigner) in Assam today. Meanwhile, the officials have tightened security across the state and imposed section 144 (a ban on assembly of more than four people in some public places) for the much-awaited list, which is expected to be released online through a press release from official NRC handles at 10 AM.

Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Kuladhar Saikia said that adequate arrangements have been made to ensure that there is no law and order problem post the publication of the NRC. “The law and order situation is normal across the state. We have already done a sensitivity and vulnerability assessment and asked the concerned police to remain alert. Deployment of forces has been done to ensure that there is no problem,” he said.

The DGP said that apart from the forces of the Assam Police, 218 companies of additional forces have also been deployed to ensure safety and security for all. The police have declared 14 districts as sensitive areas. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal urged upon the people of Assam to maintain peace and tranquillity in the state.

“The NRC, which has been updated by the State NRC Coordinator and his team under the monitoring of the Supreme Court of India and supervision of the Registrar General of India, is an outcome of the untiring efforts of the thousands of people,” he said in a statement.

“Those people whose names have been excluded from proposed NRC would get an opportunity to file their appeal and be heard in the Foreigners’ Tribunal (FT) as per the direction of the Union Home Ministry,” the Chief Minister said.

Sonowal said that the Assam government will take care of the cause of the excluded people and due care will be taken so that nobody is subjected to any “unnecessary harassment”. The CM further asserted a person cannot be treated as “foreigner” as long as the appellant’s plea remains sub-judice with the Foreigner’s Tribunal.

The NRC was first published in Assam in 1951. It is being updated following directions of the Supreme Court to segregate Indian citizens living in Assam from those who have illegally entered the state from Bangladesh after March 25, 1971.