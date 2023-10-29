Home

Security Beefed Up In Delhi Around Churches After Kerala Blast In Convention Centre

A Delhi police officer added that police personnel have been deployed in large numbers at these places and are conducting regular checks. The police are also using CCTV cameras and other surveillance equipment to monitor the situation.

New Delhi: Delhi Police have stepped up security around churches, metro stations, and other public places in the wake of the blast at a convention center in Kerala on Sunday. A senior police officer said that security has been tightened at all major markets, churches, metro stations, bus stands, railway stations, and other public places in the city, as per a report carried by news agency PTI.

Police Personnel Deployed In Large Numbers

The officer added that police personnel have been deployed in large numbers at these places and are conducting regular checks. The police are also using CCTV cameras and other surveillance equipment to monitor the situation.

“Teams have been informed to put barricades across the border area from Uttar Pradesh Side and Haryana side. Police in civil dress, riders and PCRs have been asked to stay on alert and not to ignore any information they receive,” the officer said.

Extra Platoon Deployment Considering Festival Season

“We are already keeping strict vigil in overcrowded markets. Extra platoon deployment has already been done considering the festival season,” the person said. On Sunday, a blast ripped through a convention centre in Kerala’s Kalamassery, killing a woman and wounding 36 others. The blast occurred during the convention of the Jehovah’s Witnesses — a Christian religious group that originated in the United States of America in the 19th century.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police is in continuous touch with central agencies, the news report said.

On October 2, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police arrested one of NIA’s most wanted terrorists, Mohammad Shahnawaz Alam, and his two associates, who were part of an ISI-sponsored module “disguised” as an ISIS module and seized incriminating material, including those suspected to be used in IED fabrication.

The anti-terror agency had placed a reward of Rs 3 lakh on any information leading to arrest of Shahnawaz. Shahnawaz, an engineer by profession, had escaped from Pune Police custody and was living in Delhi at the time of his arrest. His two associates were identified as Imran and Yunus.

During the investigation, it came to light that he and his associates were planning a terror strike.

“We have been on alert since Shahnawaz, Imran, and Yunus were arrested. Strict vigil and round-the-clock patrolling is being carried out on a daily basis,” the officer said.

Kerala Convention Centre Blasts: Suspected Terror Attack

Multiple blasts indicated at the same time and at the same place indicate the possibility of a terror attack. However, nothing has been confirmed yet, and multiple investigations are underway. Hospitals Alerted, Doctors On Leave Asked To Return Immediately.

(With inputs from agencies)

