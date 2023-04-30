Home

Security Breach At PM Modi’s Rally in Mysore, Mobile Thrown At His Convoy | Watch Video

"The Prime Minister was under the protection of the SPG. The lady (whose phone fell on PM's vehicle) was a BJP worker. The SPG people returned it to her later," Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Alok Kumar told PTI.

Security Breach At PM Modi's Rally in Mysore (PTI)

Bengaluru: In a serious security breach, a mobile phone was thrown towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his roadshow in Mysuru in poll-bound Karnataka on Sunday. According to the police, a woman BJP worker threw the phone out of “excitement” and she had no “ill-intention”.

The phone landing on the bonnet of the vehicle after it was flung at the vehicle did not go unnoticed by the Prime Minister who indicated about the object to the Special Protection Group (SPG) sleuths who were accompanying him.

#WATCH | Security breach seen during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow, a mobile phone was thrown on PM’s vehicle. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/rnoPXeQZgB — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2023

“In the excitement (of the event), it was thrown and she had no (ill) intention but we are trying to trace the lady because the phone was handed over to her by the SPG sleuths,” he added.

The incident happened when Modi, flanked by Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha and former ministers K S Eshwarappa and S A Ramadas, was waving at people who gathered in large numbers on both sides of the roads.

