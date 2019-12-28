New Delhi: A security breach at Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s rally was reported in Lucknow on Saturday. As per the reports, the Congress leader was sitting with other party bigwigs, when a man, on pretext of meeting Vadra, reached there. The incident comes nearly a month after seven unknown persons in a car drove up to the porch of Vadra’s Lodhi Estate home, got off and walked up to her to ask for photographs.

Watch the video of the latest incident:

#WATCH Man breaches security of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at a party event in Lucknow on Congress foundation day, gets to meet her. pic.twitter.com/v4UtwedMF2 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 28, 2019

Notably, the Centre in October had replaced the SPG (Special Protection Group) cover of the Gandhi family with ‘Z-plus’ security provided by the Central Reserve Police Force. Under Z-plus security, they are being protected by CRPF commandos in close proximity besides guards at their homes and where ever they travel in the country. The issue had rocked the parliament with the Congress urging the government to not play politics over security of the family that has lost two prime ministers in violent deaths.

Meanwhile, Vadra, while addressing the event in Lucknow lambasted the Modi-led government over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which has triggered massive protests across the country.

“Jo desh bhar mein NRC ki charcha phailate hain, aaj kehte hain ki charcha hi nahi thi. Ye desh aapko pehchan raha hai, aapki kayarta ko pehchan raha hai aur aapke jhoothon se uub chuka hai (Those who used to spread the word on NRC are now saying there is no such discussion. The country has recognised you and your cowardice. The country is fed up of your lies”, the Congress general secretary said.