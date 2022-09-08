Mumbai: Union Home Minister Ami Shah’s security during his visit to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fandanvis’s residence was breached after a man pretending to be a home ministry officer came close to the leader and roamed freely in restricted areas before he was nabbed by the police.Also Read - Maharashtra Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rains, Issues Yellow Alert For Mumbai, Other Areas

Mumbai Police have arrested the man for allegedly impersonating the Personal Assistant (PA) of an MP from Andhra Pradesh and thus breaching the security of Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to Mumbai.

The accused, Hemant Pawar of Dhule in Maharashtra, has been sent to five-day police custody by the court on Tuesday after being arrested by the Malabar Hill Police Station on Monday. According to the police, the accused was also seen outside the residences of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis by impersonating himself as a member of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) as he also carried its ribbon tag.

He was seen at both the places where the Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s events were held. The security breach for Home Minister in Maharashtra was witnessed during his first visit as the police verified later that the accused name was not mentioned in Shah’s list of security.

Shah visited Mumbai on Monday for the first time after Eknath Shinde became Maharashtra Chief Minister on July 30 following a split in the Maha Vikas Aghadi.